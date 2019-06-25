Lexicon Valley

Does Language Affect Thought?

We revisit the popular notion that our language helps shape our worldview.

By

Does language affect thought? We revisit the popular notion that our language helps shapes our worldview.

Listen to Lexicon Valley:

You’ll find every Lexicon Valley episode at slate.com/lexiconvalley.

Send your thoughts about the show to lexiconvalley@slate.com.

Language Podcasts