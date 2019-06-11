A Fleeting Glance

Listen to Lexicon Valley Episode No. 163:

The word transient reveals some enduring patterns in English pronunciation and etymology, thanks in part to the phenomenon of palatalization. John McWhorter discusses how the palate shapes our pronunciation, plus shares some transient musings on the evolution of the American dietary palate.

You’ll find every Lexicon Valley episode at slate.com/lexiconvalley.

Send your thoughts about the show to lexiconvalley@slate.com.