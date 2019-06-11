Lexicon Valley

A Fleeting Glance

By

The word transient reveals some enduring patterns in English pronunciation and etymology, thanks in part to the phenomenon of palatalization. John McWhorter discusses how the palate shapes our pronunciation, plus shares some transient musings on the evolution of the American dietary palate.

