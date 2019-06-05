Listen now:

Prudence is joined this week by Julian K. Jarboe, a writer and sound designer from Massachusetts. Their debut collection, Everyone on the Moon is Essential Personnel, is forthcoming next spring.

Together, they tackle letters about what to do when you’re suddenly responsible for a young niece and nephew who are practically strangers, whether you should propose to your boyfriend while also living in an intensely traumatic environment, how to handle a husband who believes masturbation is an act akin to infidelity, what actions to take when you discover the mom at your kid’s play date house is always screaming at her own kids, what to do if you have suicidal feelings that you don’t want to share with your therapist, and what to do when you can’t yet legally change your name and you get upset when people use it.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Jarboe discuss a letter writer who’s wondering what to do when, as an executor of a will, you discover your relative had an enormous pornography collection.

