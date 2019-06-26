Listen now:

Get More Dear Prudence Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Dear Prudence Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Prudence is joined this week by Marianne R. Williams, a visiting assistant professor and the librarian-in-residence at the University of Arkansas.

Together, they tackle letters about what to do when your absentee father wants to get back into your life, how to handle a friend who often slips into racist accents, what to consider when your husband admits he’s a sex addict, what to consider when your cancer-stricken boyfriend wants to break up, what to do when you find your husband’s secret stash of sexy barbie dolls, and how to decide whether to reveal a devastating truth to break up the marriage of a woman responsible for breaking up your own relationship.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Williams discuss a letter writer whose mother is causing a big family rift because of her connections to estranged family members on social media.

The full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.