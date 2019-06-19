Listen now:

Prudence is joined this week by Tonya Mosley, the host of KQED’s new podcast Truth Be Told, an advice show by and for people of color. Tonya also serves as KQED’s Silicon Valley bureau chief.

Together, they tackle letters about how to handle regret over getting a stepsister in trouble when you were a teen, whether you should still see your stepkids after leaving your wife for cheating on you, how to handle a boyfriend who insists you can’t be friends with former lovers, how to know if it’s OK to ask someone how to be an ally and not annoy them, what to do when a colleague is stealing cupcakes you bought for your own team, how to handle anger toward a sister who bought a puppy from a breeder instead of adopting a rescue, and what actions to take when you’re a person of color confronted with the possibility of having to attend your husband’s racist family reunion.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Mosley discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to handle a husband who gets offended when she doesn’t wear a bra when they have guests over.

