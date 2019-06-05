Listen to Man Up:

In an effort to distribute office tasks evenly, Slate’s New York office implemented a sign-off sheet for loading and unloading the dishwasher—when you do it, you cross your name off. After a quick, unscientific study of the list, it’s clear that there’s a gender disparity in who contributes—and who doesn’t. The men of the office, including host Aymann Ismail, were slacking. So Man Up ambushed a few of Slate staffers to ask why they didn’t think it was their responsibility.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews and Danielle Hewitt.