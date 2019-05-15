Dear Prudence

Dear Prudence: The “Trash-Talking Twin” Edition

My snobby sister thinks I’m doing life wrong, and telling everyone who will listen. Help!

Prudence is joined this week by Harron Walker, a staff writer at Out magazine, whose work has appeared on Jezebel, BuzzFeed, Vulture, Vice, and Them.

Together, they tackle letters about how to create a safe space for a child who is showing signs of being transgender, whether you should worry that your girlfriend has been in therapy for nine years, what to do when you find out your twin sister has been talking trash about you to anyone who will listen, what actions to take when your boyfriend accidentally sends you an amateur porno of him with another woman, and what to do when your “split all costs” plan with your girlfriend isn’t really happening.

