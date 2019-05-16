Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Hanna, June, and Noreen discuss Wil Hylton’s New York Times Magazine cover story, “My Cousin Was My Hero. Until the Day He Tried to Kill Me.” It offers a moving (and distressing) exploration of the two men’s most destructive decisions and impulses—but is masculinity really the root cause of it all? Then, environmentalism is increasingly pioneered by women—and, with the advent of the zero-waste movement, increasingly gendered. How did we get from the self-empowering rhetoric of Mr.

Money Mustache to the minimalist perfectionism of Instagram influencers, and is that necessarily a good thing? Finally, as so-called heartbeat bills sweep the nation, the hosts discuss the race to limit abortion access and escalate a challenge to Roe v. Wade, reflecting on how we got here and what comes next.

In Slate Plus: Is it sexist to criticize Constance Wu’s response to Fresh Off the Boat’s renewal?

Other items discussed on the show:

• “My Cousin Was My Hero. Until the Day He Tried to Kill Me” by Wil Hylton in the New York Times Magazine

• “The Complicated Gender Politics of Going Zero Waste” by Alden Wicker in Vox

• “Men Resist Green Behavior as Unmanly” by Aaron R. Brough and James E.B. Wilkie in Scientific American

• “Mr. Money Mustache, the Frugal Guru” by Nick Paumgarten in the New Yorker

• Colin Beavan’s No Impact Man

• “Alabama Senate Passes Nation’s Most Restrictive Abortion Ban, Which Makes No Exceptions for Victims of Rape and Incest” by Emily Wax-Thibodeaux and Chip Brownlee in the Washington Post

• “Georgia Just Criminalized Abortion. Women Who Terminate Their Pregnancies Would Receive Life in Prison” by Mark Joseph Stern in Slate

• “Why Are Activists on Both Sides Rejecting the Reality of Georgia’s Horrific New Abortion Ban?” by Mark Joseph Stern in Slate

• Dahlia Lithwick’s Amicus

• “The GOP Has Its Final Anti-Abortion Victory in Sight” by Lili Loofbourow in Slate

• “Stacey Abrams Tells Hollywood Not to Boycott Georgia, Despite Election Loss” by Yohana Desta in Vanity Fair

• “Boycotts Work. An Abortion Rights Boycott in Georgia Probably Wouldn’t.” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

Recommendations

Noreen: Jillian Medoff’s This Could Hurt

Hanna: Anna Burns’ Milkman and Eve Ensler’s The Apology

June: Timberlake Wertenbaker’s dramatization of War and Peace on BBC Radio 4

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.