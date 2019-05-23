Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, Marcia, and Nichole are joined by Slate’s Josh Levin to discuss his new book, The Queen, which tells the true story of the woman who was cast as America’s original “welfare queen.” Together, they unpack the evolution of the racist stereotype, what politicians and journalists at the time left out, and how the real Linda Taylor measures up against the myth conjured by Ronald Reagan. Then, Olympian Alysia Montaño’s campaign to ensure that athletes receive maternity leave has exposed the sharp contrast between Nike’s feminist ad campaigns and the more exploitative reality. From sponsors’ mistreatment of pregnant runners to Alabama’s abortion ban, romantic narratives about women’s bodies are coming at a cost. What would it take to change the conversation? Finally, the hosts assess Amy Poehler’s directorial debut, Wine Country, and the rise of so-called mom jean movies.

In Slate Plus: Was the final season of Game of Thrones sexist?

