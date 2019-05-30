Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Hanna, Noreen, and Slate’s Rachelle Hampton take on Curvy Wife Guy, who’s back in the spotlight thanks to the release of his new music video, “Chubby Sexy.” They unpack the controversy and what it reveals about the state of the body positivity movement as a whole. Then, incels are seeking out plastic surgery to achieve their image of the ideal man, driven by a warped understanding of what women want—and by their own brutal dissections of one another’s appearances. Is this new “male-on-male” gaze unique to incels, or is it part of a larger shift in the way men think about their bodies? Finally, the hosts discuss the new season of Fleabag, reflecting on its frank depiction of sisterhood and refreshing approach to both platonic and romantic love.

In Slate Plus: Was coverage of Elizabeth Warren’s undisclosed legal work sexist?

Other items discussed on the show:

• Robbie Tripp’s “Chubby Sexy”

• “People Are Applauding This Man for Celebrating His Wife’s Curves on the Internet” by Morgan Murrell in BuzzFeed

• “Two Days With Curvy Wife Guy, the Most Controversial Man in Body Positivity” by Rebecca Jennings in Vox

• “My Afternoon With ‘Curvy Wife Guy’ ” by Madison Malone Kircher in New York magazine

• Shrill starring Aidy Bryant

• “Body Neutrality Is a Body Image Movement That Doesn’t Focus on Your Appearance” by Leigh Weingus in HuffPost

• “How Many Bones Would You Break to Get Laid?” by Alice Hines in the Cut

• “Incels’ Obsession With Looks Is Based on Fake Math” by Rebecca Jennings in Racked

• “A Very Offensive Rom-Com” by Yowei Shaw on NPR

• “The End of Empathy” by Hanna Rosin on NPR

• Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag

• Killing Eve starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer

Recommendations

Noreen: Sally Rooney’s Normal People

Hanna: S.H.E., the Search Human Equalizer

Rachelle: Eve’s Bayou starring Samuel L. Jackson

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

