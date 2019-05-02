Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, June, and Noreen discuss Claire Cain Miller’s New York Times longread, “Women Did Everything Right. Then Work Got ‘Greedy.’ ” What do the data tell us about the current culture of work in America, and how do these revelations apply to couples unlike the highly paid, heterosexual pairs featured in the piece? Then, actor Olivia Munn penned a viral essay condemning the Fug Girls, a pair of freelancers who run the fashion blog Go Fug Yourself, as complicit in “the suppression of women.” The hosts discuss the changing relationship between stars and critics in the Twitter era, as well as how best to write about (and occasionally poke fun at) fashion without denigrating the wearer. Finally, the new HBO series Gentleman Jack tells the true story of Anne Lister, described by creator Sally Wainwright as “the first modern lesbian.” The show gives its unorthodox heroine the full period drama treatment—but is that a radical act in itself, or does it reduce her fascinating life to something overly staid?

In Slate Plus: Is it sexist to need to gamify household chores?

Other items discussed on the show:

• “Women Did Everything Right. Then Work Got ‘Greedy’ ” by Claire Cain Miller in the New York Times

• “Outsourcing Adulthood” by Maureen O’Connor in the Cut

• “The Retreat Observation That Put Patty Stonesifer on Microsoft Leadership’s Radar” by June Thomas in Slate

• “Workism Is Making Americans Miserable” by Derek Thompson in the Atlantic

• “Study Shows People Divide Chores by Gender Norms, Even for Gay Couples” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

• “Olivia Munn’s Bizarre Vendetta Against One of the Least-Mean Fashion Sites on the Internet” by Heather Schwedel in Slate

• Go Fug Yourself

• “Olivia Munn in Peter Pilotto at the 27th Apex for Youth Inspiration Awards Gala” by Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquez on Tom + Lorenzo

• “The Hot New Celebrity Trend Is Being Furious at Bloggers” by Madeleine Aggeler in the Cut

• Gentleman Jack on HBO

• Sally Wainwright’s To Walk Invisible

• Sally Wainwright’s Last Tango in Halifax

• “Gentleman Jack’s Hidden History” by Inkoo Kang in Slate

Recommendations

June: The CBC’s Uncover: The Village

Noreen: Ruth Reichl’s Save Me the Plums

Christina: Baby Precious Always Shines: Selected Love Notes Between Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas, edited by Kay Turner

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.