Slate’s parenting podcast on a picture book about gender identity and the dangers of youth theater.

On this week’s episode: Gabe and Carvell interview podcaster and author Theresa Thorn about her upcoming picture book, It Feels Good To Be Yourself: A Book about Gender Identity. And as usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. On Slate Plus, Theresa shares a giant-balloon-related parenting fail.

Recommendations:

Gabe recommends the movie Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.

Carvell recommends the movie Babies. (Don’t miss Dan Kois’ Village Voice review of Babies.)

