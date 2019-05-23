Listen now:

Get More Mom and Dad Are Fighting Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting every week. Your first year’s membership is just $35. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Mom and Dad Are Fighting Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode: Gabe and Carvell interview podcaster and author Theresa Thorn about her upcoming picture book, It Feels Good To Be Yourself: A Book about Gender Identity. And as usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. On Slate Plus, Theresa shares a giant-balloon-related parenting fail.

Recommendations:

Gabe recommends the movie Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.

Carvell recommends the movie Babies. (Don’t miss Dan Kois’ Village Voice review of Babies.)

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.

Slate is an Amazon affiliate and may receive a commission from purchases you make through our links.