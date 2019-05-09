Listen now:

On this week’s episode: Dan, Carvell, and Rebecca interview Darcy Lockman, author of All the Rage: Mothers, Fathers, and the Myth of Equal Partnership, about her article in the New York Times, “What ‘Good’ Dads Get Away With,” and we answer a listener question about what to do about a mean teenager. And as usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. On Slate Plus, Rebecca explains to Dan why she hates Mother’s Day.

Recommendations:

Dan recommends watching the movie Being John Malkovich and blowing a teenager’s mind.

Rebecca recommends coloring book apps for adults, such as Coloring Book for Me.

Carvell recommends watching things that your kids love. In his case, it’s every single one of the Marvel movies, but that doesn’t have to be your choice.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.