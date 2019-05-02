Listen now:

On this week’s episode: Gabe and Rebecca answer a question from a listener who’s upset that her 5-year-old failed the “gifted and talented” test, and another who’s wondering how to motivate her teenager to do something with his summer. As usual, we share triumphs and fails and offer some recommendations. Then, on Slate Plus, Rebecca shares something so profoundly personal she won’t even let us tell you what it is.

Recommendations:

• Gabe recommends Slate’s series on teacher gifts: what to get, what not to get, and what to do instead of getting anything.

• Rebecca recommends adding web bookmarks to your smartphone’s home screen.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.