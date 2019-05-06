Why Jokes About the UNUSUAL and UNIFYING Royal Baby Name Were So Satisfying

The scene around Windsor Castle after the announcement of the birth of the Duchess and Duke of Sussex’s baby on Monday. GOR/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first baby, a boy, arrived early this morning, but in the absence of photos or a name for said bundle of joy—Harry told reporters the couple is “still thinking about names” on Monday, and there will be no photos until later in the week—there’s not really much else to say about the little guy. He may be cute, as babies tend to be, but we can’t yet say for sure. He will also eventually have a name, and there will be things to say about that name, but it’s too early to say any of them.

This leaves royal-watchers in quite the holding period. U.K. tabloid the Daily Express boldly stepped in to solve this problem with a, ahem, memorable tweet positing that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to “choose [an] UNUSUAL name for baby that UNIFIES the US and UK.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to choose UNUSUAL name for baby that UNIFIES the US and UKhttps://t.co/wnRiVPllh6 pic.twitter.com/T6C2cAErQN — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 5, 2019

Twitter users’ collective royal baby lust, combined with the tweet’s UNUSUAL wording, seemed to instantly UNIFY all of Twitter, transforming the service into an ecstatic, absurd baby-name guessing free-for-all.

Welcome to the world, young Fuck Off, Piers Morgan. https://t.co/ritlntCchq — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) May 6, 2019

Congrats on the birth of Tormund Podrick Mountbatten-Windsorhttps://t.co/UCnl7S0iXs — SnittyGrappleHat (@Popehat) May 6, 2019

I think they should name the royal baby CLIMATE CHANGE IS A PLANETARY EMERGENCY — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 6, 2019

The baby will be named "Emmy winner Sandra Oh" https://t.co/7nETImWfFQ — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) May 6, 2019

This is not the first time a single weird tweet has inspired a widespread Twitter joke, deserved or not. But in this case, the internet’s well-proven ability to turn just about anything into a joke actually serves as a pretty welcome critique of all the royal hot air at the moment. The Daily Express tweet leads to video of a royal commentator named Victoria Arbiter offering some theories about the baby name. “I think when it comes to names, we’re looking at a very strong name, because that’s who Harry and Meghan are,” Arbiter begins. Impressive insight, no? That’s about as deep as her guesswork goes—it’s very clear she has no particular insider information about what the name will be. “I also think we’re going to see a name that works on both sides of the pond,” she continues. Hmm, it’s true that Meghan is American and Harry is British, solid point.

To be clear, no one was seriously guessing that Harry and Meghan’s baby would be named Economic Anxiety or Imperialism. But in a moment when news cycle watchers were desperate to find any royal baby detail to latch onto, the Daily Express’ tweet was a handy distillation of how dumb and baseless this coverage becomes every time another royal reproduces. For one second, it was nice to acknowledge how silly royal baby madness really is.

