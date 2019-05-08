Dear Prudence

Dear Prudence: The “Opinionated Play Date” Edition

Should I keep taking my kid to play dates with a racist mom? Help!

By

Prudence is joined this week by Aymann Ismail, an award-winning podcast host, video editor, photographer, and writer at Slate whose work focuses on identity and religion. He currently hosts Man Up, an interview podcast about men and relationships, family, race, and sex.

Together, they dig into letters about how to handle a boyfriend who’s frustrated because you travel for work half the year, what to do when a co-worker mentions he’s a survivalist with a stockpile of guns at home, what actions to take when your child’s play date is at the home of a racist, whether you should expose your boss’s affair to make your own work life easier, what to do with photos of your late wife around the house now that you are dating, and what to consider when your partner’s illness keeps you from connecting physically.

