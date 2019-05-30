Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: Pollen Prank Edition

What really matters in parenting anyway?

On this week’s episode: Two of the hosts take their leave of the show with a discussion of what really matters in parenting. On Slate Plus, favorite moments and lessons learned.

Recommendations:

• Gabe recommends the Melendy Quartet by Elizabeth Enright.

• Carvell recommends the family activity Link Roundup.

• Rebecca recommends games like Assassin for high-schoolers.

