Listen now:

Get More Mom and Dad Are Fighting Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Mom and Dad Are Fighting Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode: Two of the hosts take their leave of the show with a discussion of what really matters in parenting. On Slate Plus, favorite moments and lessons learned.

Recommendations:

• Gabe recommends the Melendy Quartet by Elizabeth Enright.

• Carvell recommends the family activity Link Roundup.

• Rebecca recommends games like Assassin for high-schoolers.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.