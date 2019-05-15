Listen to Outward by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

This month on Outward, hosts Christina Cauterucci, Bryan Lowder, and New America’s Brandon Tensley talk about sex. First, they invite Slate culture editor Forrest Wickman for a “Straight Studies” segment, to find out what he knows and misunderstands about queer sex, and why the word rosebud has more than one meaning. Next, Christina, Bryan, and Brandon discuss how they learned about queer sex, what porn gets right and wrong, and what sorts of lessons belong in sex education. Then, they’re joined by journalist Anna Waters, who recently wrote about dental dams for the Atlantic, to discuss whether dental dams are useful and why they persist. Plus, June Thomas pops up in the chats here and there.

Items discussed on the show:

• “The Scrutiny of Caster Semenya’s Body Fits Into an Ugly Pattern,” by Alex Barasch in the Washington Post

• Decoder Ring

• Looking

• Weekend

• “A Lesbian Reacts to ‘Lesbians React to Sex Scenes in Blue Is the Warmest Color’ ”

• “Nobody Uses Dental Dams,” by Anna Waters in the Atlantic

• Before Aids: Gay Health Politics in the 1970s, by Katie Batza

Gay Agenda items:

• Christina: Crazysexycool by TLC, Kaki King, Lykke Li

• Brandon: “If” by Janet Jackson

• Bryan: “Let Go” by Frou Frou

