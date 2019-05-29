Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Giulio Fornasar/iStock/Getty Images Plus.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Email careandfeeding@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I was recently horrified to learn that my first-grader has been writing nasty notes about kids in her class. It was brought to my attention by the mother of one of the victims. I spoke to my kid, who denied it at first; when I found a nasty note in her bag, she admitted everything. Apparently, there was a group of girls who made a “mean club” and she felt left out. After speaking to the teacher and the head teacher of the after-school program, I learned that there has been an unusually high level of mean girl behavior in her class—exclusion, name calling, etc. They’ve spoken to the parents of the worst offenders and had less than positive responses.



I am absolutely devastated. We’ve always talked about being kind, and encouraged empathy, and discussed her feelings and how bad it feels when they are hurt. She’s actually friends with one of these kids and says she likes them all. She admits she knew at the time that writing the notes was not good, but she didn’t think it was bullying because the kids discussed didn’t see the mean notes and it made the other bullies happy?!?



So, things we did:

We explained to her that this very much was bullying, that the kids might see the notes or hear about them and how sad and disappointed we were that she would do this. We told her that we would be telling her teacher and after-school teacher—this really upset her because she loves them. I told her we needed to make sure that the bullied kids were safe and happy and that I needed her teachers’ help to make sure she was being kind and making good decisions. We practiced some things to say if kids ask you to do something mean and you don’t want to or if you see kids being mean to other kids so you can be a helper instead of a bully.

We asked which kids have been the victims of this behavior. She loves to write and draw, and we talked about how she could write/draw notes/pictures that would make people happy. I had her draw or write something to each of the kids that people had been being mean to, featuring something that she liked about them or something that they liked.

No iPad or TV for two weeks.



I spoke to the parents of three of the other bullies. Two were like, “Yeah, kids are mean, whatcha gonna do? I’m sure it’s not that bad.” The third was all, “My kid would never and how dare you slander her.”

My kid seems appropriately disciplined, but it’s clear that other kids are not making similar changes. I’m also a little annoyed that it took a whole school year for me to learn there’s a problem. Any tips for anything else to do? Especially interested in advice on working with the school to fix the mean girl class dynamic.

—Parent of the Bully?

Dear PotB,

I think your kid is fine.

We do live in a world where people are mean. We do have the option to try to raise our kids in a way that teaches them kindness and care. We do have the option to work on our own barriers to kindness and caring. We do have the possibility of influencing others positively. We do not have the power to determine which people around us change and how they change.

What is most difficult in life, I think—what is most anxiety and fear producing and therefore damaging—is the misapprehension that we can and should be able to control things that we can’t. Among other things, this distracts us from focusing the fullness of our energy on those things that are fully our responsibility. In this case, it is your responsibility to give your daughter every opportunity to grow into a kind and loving person, reflecting the values that you believe would be best for the world. I use the phrase “give every opportunity” because that is all you can do. You cannot ensure that she actually takes these opportunities in the way that you want her to take them. So, you focus on what you can.

You can continue to model loving caring behavior for your daughter. And that includes everything because when you are a parent, everything you do is parenting. How do you talk with her when you’re upset? How do you talk with other adults about people whose behavior you don’t like? How do you talk about bad drivers, or political figures you find toxic and harmful? How do you deal with your spouse and family members when they make you angry? If you are, in any of those instances, giving in to fear, cruelty, and anger, then that is influencing your daughter and that is something you can and must work on. Telling your kids how to be is nowhere near as important as showing them how to be. You’re telling your daughter everything necessary—maybe even more—and I applaud it. Just don’t think that the extreme thoroughness of your interventions is a substitute for role modeling.

We do not have the power to determine which people around us change and how they change.

Regarding your school environment, if you feel like your daughter cannot learn to be kind and caring while in that school, then it is certainly reasonable to think about what other schooling options there are. If you feel like your kid’s teachers aren’t currently helping your kid learn how to be kind and caring, then it’s certainly reasonable for you to ask them for greater intervention, or make a time to sit down with school administration to express your concerns and co-strategize solutions. But you don’t have to have an answer for how to manage your daughter’s classroom because managing your daughter’s classroom is not your job. Your job is to teach your daughter how to operate in the world.

Don’t worry about the other parents and what they do. I also wouldn’t worry too much about what this incident portends in the long term. I’ve seen angelic first-graders turn into shitty teens and vice versa. Parenting is the longest of long games. Help your daughter where you can and focus on being the kind of person you want her to be. The rest is out of your hands.

Want to meet Carvell and other parents in New York?

Come to the Mom and Dad Are Fighting Live Play Date, part of Slate Day! Saturday, June 8, Slate is taking over two locations in Chelsea with live podcasts, trivia, a dance party, and more. Join Carvell Wallace, Gabriel Roth, and Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting for a kid-friendly play date on the High Line. Get your tickets now!

Dear Care and Feeding,

My son is 3½ and has been in day care since he was 2. It’s a mixed group ranging in age from 2 to 6. He likes day care; when I pick him up, he is in good spirits and comes running to hug me, which I consider a good sign. My problem is that the group doesn’t offer much in the way of common activities, instead allowing each child to do and play as they please. When they do have a common activity (making Easter bunnies, dyeing T-shirts), there isn’t much effort put into actually getting all the kids to do it. Instead of motivating or encouraging them, they simply ask if they want to join, nothing more.

I understand that you cannot and should not force a child to participate, and I also understand the importance of unstructured play. I would never want my child in a rigorous program packed with activities, especially at this age (not least because I want to avoid a certain kind of parenting culture that already has its eye on college admissions). But I’m wondering if I should look for another place that focuses more on project work and learning to work in groups. He’s the type who will happily observe the big kids play, or just go off and happily play by himself with just a stick or a leaf. On one hand, I feel like this is the wonderfully spongy age at which he could be absorbing so much more knowledge and developing diverse interests. On the other hand, maybe soft skills he’s learning by being free to engage as he chooses are at least as important as mastering his crafting skills. I’m more interested in raising him to be well-adjusted rather than becoming some sort of suffering genius. But there has to be a middle ground, right? Am I overthinking this?



— Middle Ground

Dear MG,

There is absolutely no need for you to go through the headache of looking for another day care. Your kid is happy, so what’s the problem? There will be plenty of time for him to have rigorous project-based learning or whatever. First grade will have plenty of it, as will second through sixth. He’ll do project-based learning on the playground and in extracurricular activities. He’ll do project-based learning when he and his friends are egging houses on Halloween in middle school and scamming how to buy alcohol in 11th grade.

Preschool is great for kids to strengthen their social and emotional development, build confidence, make decisions without parents, and play with peers. It is not single-handedly responsible for teaching kids everything they need to know in the world. There is, you know, a whole childhood for that. So, I invite you to relax. Let your boy play with his sticks and leaves, go to his little school, and be done with it.

• If you missed Friday’s Care and Feeding column, read it here.

• Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

We have a sweet, spirited 6-year-old who loves music. He insisted he wanted to learn the violin, so we signed him up for lessons four months ago. Though he says he likes it, he won’t practice for more than a couple of minutes at a time, and his teacher has observed his fundamentals are not so great (not sitting still, playing around during the lesson, poor bow grip, etc.). He can’t move on to new music because the basics aren’t there, but he’s bored with his assignments. I never wanted to practice as a kid either but stayed in lessons forever and feel ambivalent about that. Now the shoe is on the other foot, and I don’t know what to do. My husband says our son needs to learn to practice something. I just know I don’t want to fight over the practicing. Most of all I don’t want to dampen our son’s love of music, but I don’t want to pay for endless lessons if he won’t play his part. Should I keep him in lessons? Or double down on the commitment?

—What Have I Done?

Dear WHID,

This is a classic. If your child were older, say 8 to 10, I would say you need to mandate 15 to 20 minutes of practice each night. But 6 is, in my opinion, just a tad young to enforce that. So close! If you want the kid to remain enjoying of music, I would avoid introducing power struggles at this early stage by going all Whiplash on the little fella. Let him play. Let him screw around aimlessly with his instrument, make slow progress, not be entirely on the ball. Every time he complains about boring assignments, feel free to explain that more interesting pieces will come his way once he makes some technical advancement through regular practice. That may motivate him. It may not, in which case he maybe wasn’t that into it, so why force him? It’s a delicate balance between intrinsic and extrinsic motivation, and it definitely comes up for a lot of families around instruments, but I think here the way to strike that balance is to let him experience another year or so of chill around the situation before bringing the hammer down.

—Carvell

Ask a Teacher

Recently, my child’s fifth-grade teacher sent us an online survey, asking parents questions that pertain to classroom environment and teacher performance. The form identifies who is answering the survey, and the survey is returned to the teacher. This really wouldn’t be a problem if I had great things to say, but … we have spent the entire year trying to overcome the teacher’s poor communication and classroom management skills. Is honesty the best policy?