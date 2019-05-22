Listen now:

Get More Dear Prudence Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Dear Prudence Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Prudence is joined this week by Sarah Schneider, a registered nurse living in the Bay Area. Her go fish game is on point.

Together, they tackle letters about what to do when your estranged mother sends an unexpected and inappropriate gift, how to handle a mom who keeps raining on your wedding parade, how to deal with a mother who goes out of her way to misgender you, what actions to take when your ex-husband uses the kids to throw a wrench into your dating life, how to handle your conflicted feelings about a boyfriend who cheated on you and then took his own life, and what to do when your friend’s home is in a state of squalor.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Schneider discuss a letter writer who’s wondering if she should tell her fiancé that his best man confessed his love for her, and another letter writer who can no longer tolerate her sister-in-law’s constant commentary about her spending habits.

The full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.