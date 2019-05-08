Man Up

One of the Guys

What happened when one woman learned about sex from growing up in a group of boys—and watching porn.

By

The first time Jessica Valladolid saw a penis, it was projected on a screen in a room full of boys where she was the only girl. But she doesn’t view that memory as shameful or gross; she feels like she got a front-row seat to how boys learned about sex. For her, her memories are the key to unlocking a better way to teach boys about sex—which is now her job.

Guest: Jessica Valladolid, sex educator at a nonprofit with a focus on Spanish-speaking communities

