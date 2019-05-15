Man Up

A Ghost Story

How a boy, and then man, confronted the specter of his father.

By



On this week’s episode, we’re going to hear a ghost story. Well, kind of. It’s about a boy, his brief and fleeting encounters with his father, and how those moments shaped him—and how his father’s absence, a kind of invisible presence, became formative in itself.

Guest: Esau Mora, actor and performer

