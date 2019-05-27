Listen to The Queen:

A decade before she became known as the “welfare queen,” Linda Taylor put herself at the center of a different Chicago scandal. Upon the death of gambling kingpin Lawrence Wakefield, Taylor posed as the heir to his sizable fortune. The ensuing court proceeding was full of lies and surprise witnesses. That heirship hearing would ultimately reveal Taylor’s real identity and offer a window into her troubled past.

The podcast is based on Josh Levin’s new book, The Queen: The Forgotten Life Behind an American Myth.

Podcast production by Emma Morgenstern.