Prudence is joined this week by Laneia Jones, the executive editor of Autostraddle, an independently run online community for queer women and nonbinary people.

Together, they tackle letters about what to do with a mother-in-law who demands that you disinvite her gay daughter to your wedding, how to handle racist neighbors who might take issue with your house-sitting guests, whether you should tell your husband that you can’t take any more unplanned house guests, how to explain to dates that your cousin is raising your child with your ex-girlfriend, what actions to take when you accidentally lose your paycheck, and how to decide if you should accept a dream job, even though it may not pay enough.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

