Every Single Thing We Know About This New Royal Baby

Meghan and Harry, parents of this new, famous baby. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

An American woman made international headlines Monday morning by giving birth to a baby. The Duchess of Sussex, better known as Meghan Markle, had her first child, a boy. Here’s what we know and don’t know about the newest royal baby:

It’s a baby.

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry (also known as the Duke of Sussex) announced the birth on their Instagram account, which they launched last month. “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.”

“Their Royal Highnesses,” huh.

Yep.

We don’t know what that baby looks like.

The baby looks like every other newborn baby, presumably, but this has not been independently confirmed. (“Is he a redhead?” might be the most pressing question on this front.) Harry and Meghan broke with recent tradition in declining to make a public appearance at the hospital immediately after the baby’s birth. Speaking with reporters on Monday, Harry said the family would likely make a public appearance in two days, “so everyone can see the baby.”

The baby seems to have been born at home.

The British press reported during the pregnancy that Meghan hoped to give birth at home, attended by a midwife. The queen herself was born at home and had home births for all four of her children. It appears that Meghan got her wish: The birth announcement from Buckingham Palace says that she is currently at home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, suggesting that was the site of the baby’s birth. The Buckingham Palace statement said Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is with the family there. But who knows!

The newborn could someday be king!

Sure! Probably not, though. The baby is seventh in line to the British throne, behind his father.

It’s not clear yet whether he’ll even receive an official royal title.

Still, this baby is a historic baby.

Every baby is historic in the eyes of his or her own parents. But this baby really is: Because his mother is biracial, he is “the first interracial baby in the British monarchy’s recent history,” as the New York Times put it. The baby is also half-American. (Meghan is apparently still waiting for her British citizenship to be approved!)

What’s the baby’s name?

Wouldn’t I have included this earlier if I knew? “We’re still thinking about names,” Harry told reporters on Monday. The British gambling company Ladbrokes announced that bettors identified the likeliest choice as Arthur, following by Albert and Philip. Charles, the baby’s paternal grandfather’s name, is down the list with 16-to-1 odds.

People are excited.

A statement from Buckingham Palace informs us that the following list of people “have been informed and are delighted with the news”: the queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, and Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer. Meghan’s mother has officially been declared to be “overjoyed.”

Harry is excited!

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine,” Harry told reporters. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.” Cute.