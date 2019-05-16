Listen now:

On this week’s episode: Gabe, Carvell, and Rebecca answer a question from a listener who wants to know how to explain to the kids that their parents are splitting up—but no one’s moving out. We share triumphs and fails, and offer up some recommendations. And on Slate Plus, Gabe finally explains where his British accent went.

Recommendations:

Gabe recommends Ponyo.

Rebecca recommends asking your doctor if you should get a thyroid screening.

Carvell recommends this recipe for breakfast stuffed peppers with cheese, bacon, and spinach.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.