How Kids Can Change You

On this week’s episode, Aymann talks with his older brother, Mohamed, about how they were raised. Last year, Mohamed’s wife, Kholoud, gave birth to two twin boys, Adam and Ali. And all at once, his brother went from being one of the toughest guys to the one with the biggest heart. It was surprising to see that he was so soft with his kids. Why does Mohamed seem determined to reject the parenting that he knew?

Guest: Mohamed Ismail

Podcast production by Cameron Drews and Danielle Hewitt.