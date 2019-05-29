Man Up

What Hollywood Gets Wrong About Black Manhood

What happens when you don’t relate to whom TV tells you to be.

Growing up, Cord Jefferson never really saw himself reflected in the characters on TV. Now, he’s a script editor for shows like Master of None and The Good Place. Aymann talks with Cord about what happens when you don’t relate to the characters you’re supposed to on your television screen.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews and Danielle Hewitt.

