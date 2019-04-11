Listen now:

Get More Mom and Dad Are Fighting Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Mom and Dad Are Fighting Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode: Rebecca, Gabe, and Carvell answer a listener’s question about a 5-year-old whose Batman obsession may have gone too far, and another about whether parents should deliberately choose less safe car seats. Yes, you read that right. And as usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. Finally: Rebecca went on a private jet and will tell you what it’s like if you’re a Slate Plus member.

Recommendations:

• Rebecca recommends Adam Ragusea’s cooking videos.

• Carvell recommends the video game Unravel.

• Gabe recommends a tactic to stop your kid from using “bathroom words” at the dinner table.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.