On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, Marcia, and Nichole are joined by Invisibilia producer Yowei Shaw to discuss her recent piece, “A Very Offensive Rom-Com.” The episode follows an Asian American woman who conducts an experiment after realizing she’s been almost exclusively dating white men. Together, they attempt to unpack the politics of attraction, how online dating has affected our decision-making, and whether we can (or should) try to “hack” our desires. Then, “nemesis Twitter” offers women a way to express their ambitions—but is it a force for good or just further proof of the platform’s toxicity? Finally, a new study and the controversy around Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” have drawn attention to country music’s marginalization of women and people of color. The hosts discuss who’s allowed to test the boundaries of the genre and what that reveals about the fantasy it’s built on.

In Slate Plus: Is it sexist that we reward “fresh faces” in politics?

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

