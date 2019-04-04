Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Hanna, June, and Noreen discuss Lucy Flores’ piece in the Cut about being touched inappropriately by Joe Biden and the larger reckoning it’s sparked around his conduct and candidacy. How do we process behavior that falls in the “gray zones,” and what does the response to both Biden and Flores say about the state of the #MeToo movement as a whole? Then, the hosts are joined by therapist Lori Gottlieb, a columnist for the Atlantic and the author of the new book Maybe You Should Talk to Someone. They unpack how she navigates writing about patients and whether there’s such thing as a “feminist therapist.” Finally, Christina Cauterucci and journalist Mark Harris have a conversation about whether Pete Buttigieg’s sexuality has factored into his reception, reflecting on how we weigh candidates’ identities, experiences, and policies as the 2020 primaries approach.

In Slate Plus: Is it sexist that NASA canceled the first all-female spacewalk for wardrobe reasons?

Recommendations

Recommendations

June: The fourth season of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Hanna: Katherine Goldstein’s podcast The Double Shift

Noreen: Skin Food by Weleda

