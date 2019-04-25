Listen now:

Get More Mom and Dad Are Fighting Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Mom and Dad Are Fighting Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode: Ruth, Gabe, and Carvell answer listener questions on when to consider getting a vasectomy and what to do when your daughter becomes obsessed with her looks. And as usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. On Slate Plus, Ruth talks about celebrating Easter the Christian way with a 3-year-old.

Recommendations:

Gabe recommends frozen dinners such as barramundi with mango sriracha from Love the Wild.

Ruth recommends the Factory Visits videos from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

Carvell recommends the young adult novel They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.