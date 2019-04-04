Listen now:

On this week’s episode: Rebecca, Gabe, and Carvell answer listener questions about how to resolve conflicts between a child and a stepparent and whether to stay in touch with your former in-laws after a divorce.

As usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. On Slate Plus, Gabe talks to Allison Benedikt about her epic April Fools’ Day parenting fail.

Recommendations:

• Gabe recommends an innovative way to flip your kid around.

• Rebecca recommends some reassurance about how amazing it feels once your kid gets accepted into college.

• Carvell recommends the book I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sánchez.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.