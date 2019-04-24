Listen now:

This week finds Dear Prudence live onstage at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. Recorded on March 20, Prudie was joined onstage by Grace Lavery, author and assistant professor of English at the University of California, Berkeley.

Together, they dig into letters about what to do when you desire a life that’s more than caring for your mother-in-law, how to handle a friend who believes that you broke her car and is threatening your social standing, what to do when your sister thinks she’s a genius and hates you because you don’t believe her, how to deal with family members misgendering your best friend at your wedding, how to decide whether you should take in a friend with a debilitating disease, and what to do when your parents decide to swap genders.

