This month on Outward, hosts Christina Cauterucci, Bryan Lowder, and New America’s Brandon Tensley discuss the queer scene. What does that word even mean? How many scenes are there? And where do we all fit in? First, they’re joined by Slate’s own June Thomas to talk about the definition of scene, and how everyone found their own. Then, they wade into the debate over Pete Buttigieg and why he’s such a big part of the queer conversation right now. And finally, former Slatester Shirley Chan stops by to talk about the difficulty of finding bi culture, and what it one day may look like.

Items discussed on the show:

• Love, Simon

• “On the Eve of the Black Party, Remembering What It Meant to Dance All Night in 1989,” by Mike Miksche in Slate

• “A List of Zaddys,” by Clover Hope in Jezebel

• “In a Diverse Candidate Field, How Is Pete Buttigieg’s Sexuality Factoring Into His Appeal?” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

• “Wonder Boy,” by Olivia Nuzzi in New York magazine

• “Broad City’s Celebration of Romantic Friendship and Bisexual Culture Has Changed TV Forever,” by Riese in Autostraddle

• “As Kristen Stewart Gets Gayer, so Do I. And I’m Grateful,” by Shirley Chan in Slate

Gay Agenda items:

• Brandon: The Boys in the Band

• Christina: The demo tape of Homo Superior

• Bryan: Provence, 1970, by Luke Barr

This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.