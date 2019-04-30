Flores Man vs. Sulawesi

Listen to Lexicon Valley:
Get More Lexicon Valley
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks.
Subscribe to Lexicon Valley
Copy this link and add it in your podcast app.
For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.
On the trail of a linguistic mystery in the Lesser Sunda Islands.
You’ll find every Lexicon Valley episode at slate.com/lexiconvalley.
Send your thoughts about the show to lexiconvalley@slate.com.