On this week’s episode: Rebecca, Gabe, and Carvell answer a question from a listener who wants to keep her relatives from posting pictures of her daughter on social media, and another from a father who sees himself acting out his own issues around his son—with painful results. Rebecca and Carvell have big important fails; Gabe has a small dumb triumph. And on Slate Plus, Rebecca shares an update about the racist summer camp.

Recommendations:

• Gabe recommends Enchanted, especially Amy Adams’ performance.

• Rebecca recommends Explained, a series from Vox on Netflix.

• Carvell recommends Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.