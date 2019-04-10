Listen now:

This week finds Dear Prudence live on stage at the Hamilton in Washington. Recorded on March 12, Prudie was joined onstage by Linda Holmes, host of NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour.

Together, they tackle letters about how to decide if you should cut ties with a sister who violated your trust, how to handle jealousy when your wife easily gets gigs that you’ve struggled your whole life to get, what actions to take with a creepy and inappropriate father-in-law, how to help your daughter’s transitioning friend who was shut out by his own family, what to do when your husband’s antidepressants take away his sex drive, what to do when your friend’s methods for planning your vacation rubs you wrong way, and what to consider when you have a family member who refused to vaccinate her child.

Production by Phil Surkis.