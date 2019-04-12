Are Egalitarian Relationships Possible?

Get More of the Better Life Lab Podcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to the Better Life Lab Podcast Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Surveys show that more and more couples, particularly younger ones, say the ideal relationship would be egalitarian. Research shows that egalitarian couples who fairly share work and home responsibilities are happier and healthier, and they have better sex. But are egalitarian partnerships possible, especially when U.S. work culture demands all-out devotion and women still carry the load as primary caregivers and household managers? We talk to an expert who studies egalitarian couples, from an Ethiopian immigrant nurse and Uber driver who shared caregiving because he had to, to the “trailing spouse” with big dreams in a military family, to Amy Nelson, founder and CEO of the Riveter, who had to quit her job as a corporate lawyer and enlist the help of family and friends, all in an effort to reach that egalitarian ideal.

Jennifer Petriglieri, professor of organizational behavior at INSEAD, expert on egalitarian relationships, and author of the forthcoming book Couples that Work. @INSEAD

﻿Amy Sterner Nelson, founder and CEO of the Riveter workspace for women, and her husband, Carlton Nelson, who works for Amazon in Seattle. @theriveterco

﻿Natalia Rankine-Galloway, trailing military spouse now living in Germany.

Sam Goshu, registered nurse and Uber driver in Washington.

Podcast production by David Schulman.