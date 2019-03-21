Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Hanna, Marcia, and Noreen discuss Operation Varsity Blues, the college admissions scandal that’s implicated the likes of Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. They unpack how coverage of the debacle intersects with our expectations for mothers—and exposes the more subtle ways in which higher education already privileges the rich and powerful. Then, Beto O’Rourke’s bid for the presidency has been hotly debated since he appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair last week. Is the profile a sign of preferential treatment or a quietly devastating deconstruction? And what does his reception by the media and the public say about the Democratic Party as a whole heading into 2020? Finally, Shrill is a new Hulu comedy adapted from Lindy West’s memoir of the same name. The hosts debate whether it matters that protagonist Annie is so much more passive than her real-world counterpart and why the series seems to fall short of its revolutionary potential.

In Slate Plus: Is it sexist that March Madness brackets are always for the men’s tournament?

Other items discussed on the show:

