On this week’s episode of the Waves, Marcia and June are joined by Maya Salam, a gender reporter for the New York Times. Together, they discuss the response to Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s Prime Minister, in the wake of the Christchurch massacre. Her leadership is a striking contrast to the likes of President Donald Trump, but it also sets her apart from other women in power. What does the way she’s perceived reveal about our own values? Then, The Act is a new true-crime series based on the viral 2016 BuzzFeed story of Dee Dee and Gypsy Blanchard. Can an overwhelmingly female writers room and cast overcome the queasy, quasi-exploitative premise? And what does the story—in fiction and in life—say about race, class, and health care in America? Finally, a renewed push for accurate, inclusive sex education in schools has been met with protests—and given the Trump administration’s efforts to sabotage these programs, the stakes feel higher than ever. The hosts debate whether schools should be the first port of call for sex ed in the first place and situate these developments in their historical context.

In Slate Plus: Is it sexist to use the term “ragging on”?

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

