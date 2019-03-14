Listen now:

On this week’s episode: Rebecca and guest host Isaac share triumphs and fails involving Operation: Varsity Blues and daylight saving time. Then they talk to the authors of Pressure Cooker: Why Home Cooking Won’t Solve Our Problems and What We Can Do About It, whose new book dispels some myths about family cooking. They answer a question from a listener about religious preschools—and, finally, recommend things to you. This week’s Slate Plus segment further covers Operation: Varsity Blue, the admissions scandal that’s shaking the nation.

Recommendations:

Isaac recommends the board game Race to the Treasure

Rebecca recommends transparent T-shirt transfers.

Podcast produced by Jessica Jupiter.