On this week’s episode: Rebecca, Gabe, and guest host Katherine answer a question from a mother who was surprised by her response when her daughter got into a selective private school, and another from a mother whose boys are so used to playing with each other that they don’t know how to behave on play dates. As usual, we share triumphs and fails and offer up recommendations. Then, on Slate Plus, Gabe talks to Katherine about her new show, The Double Shift, and what she learned about the working lives of mothers in the sex industry.

Recommendations:

Gabe recommends the kids magazine Kazoo.

Rebecca recommends the app Crazy Gears.

Katherine recommends two go-to baby shower presents: the Magic Merlin sleep suit and the book The Fifth Trimester.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.