On this week’s episode: Rebecca, Gabe, and Carvell answer listener questions about the explaining death to your kid and what to do with a 10-year-old who loves grown-up songs and shows. As usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. Then in Slate Plus, Rebecca shares a huge triumph.

Gabe recommends the game My Little Pony: Tails of Equestria and Lifetimes: The Beautiful Way to Explain Death to Children.

Rebecca recommends a surefire way to save all the documents you’ll need for college applications.

Carvell recommends Anomaly, a documentary about a teenage astronaut.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.