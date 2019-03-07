Listen now:

On this week’s episode: Rebecca, Gabe, and Carvell share their triumphs and fails for the week, including a battle of the bands and a role-playing game. Then, two tough questions: how to make a dad keep his promises without nagging, and how to explain to a child why you don’t have a relationship with your dad. Finally, recommendations, and in Slate Plus, What Next’s Mary Harris joins to talk math homework.

Recommendations:

• Carvell recommends the novel Tuck Everlasting by Natalie Babbitt

• Gabe recommends the role-playing game No Thank You, Evil!

• Rebecca recommends the subreddit r/dogue

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.