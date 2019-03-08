Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Chris Paris/iStock/Getty Images Plus.

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Send your questions to howtodoit@slate.com. Don’t worry, we won’t use names.

Every Friday, Stoya and Rich will answer one bonus question in chat form. This week, a writer who has read all these columns and wants to hear something new.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a full-time student with another year left in an accelerated program. I’m also married, and in the three years my husband and I have been together, we’ve seen each other through many stresses. We love each other dearly and are best friends. In the last year, my desire for sex has shriveled. It got worse when my academic program started, such that I don’t masturbate or fantasize anymore and rarely have sex. My physician and therapist both told me to be gentle and patient with myself; I also saw a sex therapist, who seemed surprised that the situation bothered me and then advised me to have hormone tests done. (My doctor later told me that such tests for low desire don’t exist.) The consensus is that I should relax, accept that stress is a libido-killer for me while I’m still in school, and keep talking with my husband while being kind to myself.

My husband and I communicate well, and we’ve had many loving talks about this. He understands my frustration, but hesitates to initiate anything because he doesn’t want me to be anxious. I do have self-esteem issues, and when I’m overwhelmed by schoolwork, sex can feel like another task to complete. But I don’t graduate until next May, and I don’t want to be celibate and take bubble baths until then! I keep hearing that patience and space will help me relax, but it’s not actually having that effect. Instead, I feel alienated from my husband and stuck in a rut. I’m so tired of talking and reading about intimacy more than actually experiencing it, and I certainly don’t want to be in this position a year from now. Can you give me advice—not about how to pamper myself or what books to read, but something practical I can actually do?

—I’ve Tried It All

Rich: This is hard because this person has already done a lot to solve this problem and has been given the advice that I would have given. A true HTDI challenge.

Stoya: Sometimes the person writing the question seems to need a push to go to therapy, or talk with their partner. In this case, it may not be the answer they want, but I’m inclined to encourage them to listen to their therapist and believe their partner.

Rich: Twist! But you know, I understand this situation to a certain degree. I’ve had periods of libido fluctuation, depending on stress or intense external anxiety, and it’s really a frustrating paradox to want to have sex when … you don’t want to have sex. It’s like wanting to eat when you aren’t hungry.

Stoya: I’m curious about wanting to want sex.

Rich: I think it comes from anxiety that you’re not living up to the bar you’ve already set for yourself (in my case, a real questioning of whether I’m “man enough” or whatever) and also what you interpret to be societal pressures. For years, sex was always very close to the front of my mind, and then it just wasn’t sometimes, and it was like: Oh my God, I’m getting old, my balls are shriveling up, I have zero testosterone, this is the END. But it wasn’t. It passed when I felt better about myself, kind of like I knew it would.

Stoya: Was there a desire for sex itself or more for a return to normalcy with libido as an indicator?

Rich: It was the latter for sure. I think anxiety caused it, and then more anxiety came from the lack of desire.

Stoya: OK, so there may be a more complicated relationship to sexuality or even physical interaction going on here.

Rich: For sure. I’m also an overachiever, and I want everything to be perfect—I suspect our accelerated program–student writer is as well.

Get a second medical opinion, and do some serious snuggling in the meantime.

Stoya: Do they snuggle?

Rich: I was wondering the same thing, because that’s a great way of achieving intimacy regardless of libido.

Stoya: And whatever mildly erotic touching is for them. Like, not directly to the most sensitive parts. Ideally for what it is, rather than a hopeful precursor to more.

Rich: I mean, do you think reading erotica or watching porn might be useful just in terms of integrating sexuality into daily life? If you don’t want to do it … be adjacent to it. Facilitate osmosis.

Stoya: But if that doesn’t wake up their libido, that consensus the writer mentions—from the therapist, the doctor, their partner—might be worth heeding.

Rich: The one thing I’m confused about is the doctor said tests for low desire don’t exist. Surely they do, no?

Stoya: Hormone imbalances can cause low desire (as can medications).

Rich: Yes, and diabetes and thyroid issues too. I’d see another doctor, and get those tests.

Stoya: Solid point.

Rich: I hate to sound like a meathead and also add another thing to this person’s full plate, but exercise can also help in this area. And sleep! Good amounts of sleep are so important.

Stoya: If they were to have to choose, which do you think is more important?

Rich: I think sleep. It’s kind of a miracle drug. You see all of these conditions being linked to bad sleeping habits. But again, this is a tall order for a high-achieving student. I guess, if nothing else, they can take solace in the fact that there is an end in sight. Yes, a year of no sex would suck, but they seem fairly confident that come graduation, they’ll bounce back.

Stoya: I suspect they will as well. (Unless the career that follows is as high-stress as the program, in which case they’re going to need to weigh their priorities.)

Rich: Yeah, good point. If only things got easier after graduation. I mean, it seems that there are two options here: The writer can sit this out and wait for it to pass, or essentially not listen to their body and be sexual regardless. Either way sounds uncomfortable.

Stoya: The second option sounds potentially damaging though, even if it’s only forming negative associations with their partner’s body.

Rich: Yeah, though the first is causing all this grief. Maybe this is just a matter of redefining intimacy for now. Just as some people think of penetrative sex as the height of intimacy, many people think of sex generally as such, and it just doesn’t have to be that way—especially if all signs are pointing to the fact that, for the time being, it isn’t that way.

Stoya: So maybe get a second medical opinion, and do some serious snuggling in the meantime.