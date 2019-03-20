Listen to Outward by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Get More of the Outward Podcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to the Outward Podcast Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Outward via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

This month on Outward, hosts Christina Cauterucci, Bryan Lowder, and New America’s Brandon Tensley discuss queer experience in rural and urban environments. First, they talk through their decisions to move to major cities when starting their gay lives, and what drew them away from smaller locales. Next, they’re joined by Hugh Ryan to discuss his book, When Brooklyn Was Queer, and how the urbanization of Brooklyn allowed its queer identity to blossom. Then they interview Samantha Allen about her new book, Real Queer America, and about finding strong queer communities in red states. Finally, they offer advice on finding your own queer home in a smaller-than-average place.

Items discussed on the show:

• The Umbrella Academy

• The Other Two

• “Miley Everlasting,” by Zach Baron in Vanity Fair

• The Gospel of Eureka

• True Sex: The Lives of Trans Men at the Turn of the 20th Century, by Emily Skidmore

• Real Queer America: LGBT Stories From Red States, by Samantha Allen

• Lauren Berlant and Michael Warner’s paper “Sex in Public”

• When Brooklyn Was Queer, by Hugh Ryan

Gay Agenda items:

• Christina: The documentary Small Town Gay Bar

• Brandon: “The Association of (Gay) Suburban People,” by Tim Retzloff

• Bryan: Go to a small-town Pride

This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.