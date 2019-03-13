Listen now:

Get More Dear Prudence Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Dear Prudence Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to the Dear Prudence podcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Prudence is joined this week by Sarah Shourd, a multimedia journalist based in Oakland, California. Her work combines fiction with rigorous journalism to elevate marginalized voices. She’s now working collaboratively on a graphic novel as a JSK Fellow at Stanford.

Together, they tackle letters about what to do when you find yourself with diminishing social invitations because of your sickliness, how to handle a husband who wants to reconnect with a friend who was convicted of possession of child pornography, how to put the brakes on a new overbearing friendship, what to consider when the love of your life offers you good (but not great) sex, and how to handle a soon-to-be sister-in-law who demands that you remove pictures of your brother’s deceased first wife from your home.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Shourd discuss a letter writer who is wondering how to stop her distant family members from using her beach house without causing a family rift.

Want to see Dear Prudence live? Check out dates and locations for our national tour. Tickets here.

The full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.