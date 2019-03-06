Listen now:

Prudence is joined this week by writer and artist John Leavitt, whose work has appeared in the New Yorker, Motherboard, Racked, and Marvel Comics.

Together, they tackle letters about what to do when your husband requests consent for any and all physical contact, what to consider when you don’t feel the same sense of romance that your wife wants, what to do when your dad surprises you by taking you to an escort, and whether you should tell your ex directly that you’re dating a mutual friend or let them find out on their own.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Leavitt discuss a letter writer who is wondering if it’s worth staying with her boyfriend, who’s embroiled in issues with his ex-wife and stepdaughter.

