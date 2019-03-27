Listen now:

This week finds Dear Prudence live onstage at the Soiled Dove Underground in Denver. Recorded on March 6, Prudie was joined by writer Nicole Cliffe, who currently writes for Slate’s Care and Feeding advice column and was Daniel Ortberg’s partner at the Toast.

Together, they dig into letters about what to do when you feel disconnected from your life even though it actually looks pretty good, how to handle a boyfriend who doesn’t want to commit to being called a “boyfriend,” what to do when your partner’s ex uses their dog as an excuse to stay connected, what actions to take when your husband can’t move past your infidelity from years ago, how to introduce your trans boyfriend to your not-so-accepting parents, how to deal with a husband who has turned to porn since you gave birth, and what to do when your partner’s mom keeps her distance because you’re “living in sin.”

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Cliffe discuss a letter writer who wonders how to decide if she has a future dating a possible anti-vaxxer, as well as questions from the live audience in Denver.

Production by Phil Surkis.